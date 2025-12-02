Cole Palmer's hilarious reaction to Chelsea fans' pantomime villain boos at Stamford Bridge

Cole Palmer got into the festive spirit as Chelsea fans booed a pantomime villain

With Christmas just a few weeks away, panto season is in full swing - and even Premier League stars are getting involved.

Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday had all the twists and turns of a classic piece of theatre, as two London rivals went toe-to-toe at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues lost midfielder Moises Caicedo to a first-half red card, only to take the lead through Trevoh Chalobah before Mikel Merino secured a draw for the Premier League leaders.

One man who certainly looked like he enjoyed the show was Cole Palmer, who watched from the sidelines as an unused substitute following his recent return from injury.

The England forward was warming up on the touchline when former Blues team-mate Noni Madueke, who joined the Gunners last summer, came on as a 57th-minute substitute for his first appearance back at Stamford Bridge since his departure.

The Chelsea fans did not hide their feelings towards the winger, with his entrance met by a cacophony of boos.

And footage from the crowd, filmed from just behind Palmer, shows the 23-year-old turning to the Blues supporters and greeting the jeers with a knowing nod and a smirk.

It must be said that Palmer and Madueke have a longstanding friendship, having been born less than two months apart and played together in England's age-group sides, as well as for two seasons at Chelsea.

But the Manchester City youth product, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, certainly appeared to enjoy the Blues fans booing his pal, which continued every time he touched the ball.

Madueke was also on the end of some rough treatment on the pitch, with one tackle by Enzo Fernandez leaving the England star in a heap, before the midfielder and Chelsea team-mate Marc Cucurella roared into his face.

Relations thawed at the final whistle, though, as Madueke was embraced by Chelsea captain Reece James and spoke to some of his other former Blues team-mates.

The 23-year-old will now be aiming to help Arsenal consolidate their lead at the top of the table when they host Brentford tomorrow.

Palmer, meanwhile, will hope to get his first minutes since September 20 at Leeds United tomorrow, having been sidelined with a groin injury and then a fractured toe.