Liverpool fan in Diego Simeone media storm convicted of abusive behaviour at football match

Liverpool's stoppage time victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night saw the Spanish side's Argentinian boss Diego Simeone shown a red card.

Simeone was sent to the stands following Liverpool's third goal after an altercation with a member of the Anfield crowd.

The long-serving Atletico boss was held back by stewards and members of his backroom staff to prevent clashes with members of the Main Stand.

Liverpool fan claims responsibility for Diego Simeone red card

A video surfaced at full-time, appearing to show one individual making gestures towards the Atleti bench as the Spanish side celebrated their equaliser to draw the game level at 2-2 earlier in the match.

Simeone walked out of his post-match press conference after repeated questions about the red card incident.

The manager was asked whether comments from the crowd referenced his nationality, which he refused to comment on.

“There is a lot of talk about taking care, but they [fans] were shouting insults through the whole game from behind the bench. And I cannot say anything as I am a coach," Simeone told Marca.

"Obviously my reaction is not justifiable, I insulted him. But it was 90 minutes of being insulted the whole time. Then you turn around, when your opponent has scored, and they are still insulting you. It is not that easy.”

"The referee understood the situation. I hope that a team like Liverpool can improve that part.

"When they identify the person who did this, it should have its consequences. But he who needs to stay calm, and take the insults, is me. In my place you just have to take it."

On Thursday morning, Liverpool supporter Jonathan Poulter claimed responsibility for the incident on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), before releasing a video denying accusations of racism and xenophobia, or that he had made references to the Falklands War.

"I think he's a bit of a coward," Poulter said. "When he did his press conference after the game, the Spanish media has asked him what was said, if it was racist, if it was regarding the Falklands War and all this rubbish.

"There was nothing racist said by me or anyone else. There was never a mention of the Falklands War by me or anyone else, but the fact that he was asked it, and he didn't answer the question, and he just got up and walked out, it's left it open for speculation for the world.

"That's what he done to us [celebrated vehemently] when he got equaliser. His assistant manager [was] giving it in front of us," the supporter added.

"His assistant manager came over and spat at me," Poulter also alleges.

In 2015, Poulter was given a three-year football banning order after an incident involving a banner at Steven Gerrard's final home game for the Reds.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Poulter shouted abuse at David Higham when he asked for him to move a banner which obstructed the view of disabled supporters, including Higham's wife.

"There’s not a reasonable court in this country that would find you innocent of this disgraceful offence,” District Judge Richard Clancy said after handing Poulter a three-year ban from attending football matches.

The accused sought to make amends with the victim in this case, apologising to Mr. Higham at the first home game of the 2015/16 season.

Liverpool have not commented on the incident involving Poulter and Simeone.