Crystal Palace bizarrely HELP Manchester United fans celebrate win with strange post-match choice

Manchester United fans partied in the Selhurst Park away end thanks to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace helped Manchester United fans celebrate their Premier League win at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles took the lead in the first half, through a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty that had to be retaken after the striker touched the ball twice in his initial shot.

But Ruben Amorim’s men managed a second-half comeback win, thanks to two well-worked set-pieces finished by Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount.

Bizarre Crystal Palace choice provided Manchester United fans with a party

United came back from a goal behind at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palace are clearly fans of Selhurst Park’s sound system, having blasted out Vengaboys’ ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’ as Mateta tucked away his spot-kick, the tune to which the Frenchman’s chant is based on.

However, the DJs’ choice of song at full-time may have left a few of the home fans scratching their heads.

Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace the lead in the first half from the spot (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following their loss, the Eagles bizarrely decided to play ‘One More Time’ by Daft Punk as fans were exiting the ground.

The lyrics famously go: “One more time, we’re gonna celebrate. Oh yeah, all right, don’t stop the dancing.”

As the only group in the stadium with something to celebrate, the United fans in the away end were delighted with the selection, carelessly partying to the classic dance tune.

The Red Devils continued to sing along even after the song had been turned off, continuing the party behind Mount and Zirkzee as the pair were being interviewed by TNT Sports.

Having just seen their side throw away a one-goal lead, registering their first home loss of the Premier League season, it probably isn’t what the Palace fans needed to hear or see as they were leaving Selhurst.

"Today is a reward for patience, hard work and consistency"Goalscorers Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee reflect on today's performance and the impact of Man United's positive environment 🙌🎙️@julesbreach | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4Owtn4Q5TJNovember 30, 2025

Goal music and the songs selected by those in control at a stadium are surprisingly extremely hot topics among fans up and down the country.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, when done well, it can really add to the atmosphere at a game.

But when you’ve got understandably grumpy home fans on your hands, you likely want to select something a bit more low-key, rather than throwing a rave for the side that have just defeated you.

Crystal Palace next face Burnley, when Premier League action returns next week.