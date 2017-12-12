Wydad Casablanca 2 Urawa Red Diamonds 3: Marvellous Mauricio double proves decisive
Urawa Red Diamonds won the Club World Cup fifth-place play-off 3-2 against Wydad Casablanca, largely down to a Mauricio brace.
A fine Mauricio brace helped Urawa Red Diamonds to a comfortable 3-2 win over Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in the Club World Cup fifth-place play-off on Tuesday.
Wydad gave a good account of themselves during their 1-0 extra-time defeat to Mexico's Pachuca in the quarter-finals, but they were second best to the reigning AFC Champions League champions for most of the match.
Brazilian defender Mauricio gave Urawa the lead in stunning fashion, finding the top-right corner with a controlled effort from about 40 yards, only for Ismail El Haddad to equalise shortly after when his long-range free-kick found its way through a crowd of players and into the net.
But Yosuke Kashiwagi restored their lead in the 26th minute from a tight angle, with the impressive Mauricio getting his second to effectively seal the win after an hour, arriving late in the box and finding the top-right corner with a neat finish.
Reda Hajhouj tucked away a penalty in stoppage time after some pushing and shoving at a corner, but it was too little, too late for Wydad, as Urawa secured the win.
| FT 2-3 A Mauricio brace sees the Japanese outfit end their stint at UAE 2017 with a win, clinching fifth, in an open, goal-laden encounterDecember 12, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.