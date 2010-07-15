Xavi: Arsenal must let Fabregas leave

The Catalan giants have long been linked with the 23-year-old, but recently saw an offer of around £30 million turned down by Emirates Stadium chief Arsene Wenger, who has repeatedly vowed to hold on to his skipper.

Fabregas was pictured in the aftermath of Spain’s World Cup triumph in a Barcelona shirt after Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique forced it over his head.

Puyol, Pique, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have all spoken of their desire to see Fabregas leave the Gunners for Pep Guardiola's side.

And instrumental string-puller Xavi has joined them, insisting Fabregas needs to be winning trophies consistently, and that by flogging Fabregas Arsenal could use the money to strengthen their squad with players who want to play for the Gunners.

"I am not sure if Cesc will move this summer, although I know he wants to," he said.

"Arsenal cannot keep hold of him for more than another 12 months. Arsenal shouldn’t hold on to someone who doesn’t want to be there, they should buy players who want to be at the club long term.”

While Xavi was happy to talk about Fabregas joining Barca, the man himself remained extremely coy regarding his future when asked about where he would be playing his football next season.

“All I can say is that this World Cup victory is for all the Arsenal players and fans, they are a world-class club, I am an Arsenal player and proud to be.”

By James McCarthy

