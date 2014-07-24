Xavi decides to continue with Barcelona

Despite having two years left on his contract at Camp Nou, intense media speculation had linked Xavi with a possible move away from the club where he has won seven La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League medals.

New York City, who have already secured the signatures of David Villa and Frank Lampard, were reported to be leading the running to sign the Spain international, but on Thursday Barca's technical director Andoni Zubizaretta confirmed that the 34-year-old is staying.

"At the start of the week Xavi informed us that he was continuing with Barca," he said.

"The door is always open to Xavi. What could be better than the news that he is staying? This is his home.

"Luis Enrique's plans don’t change because Xavi is staying. Having Xavi on the team is a very positive thing.

"Xavi will wear our number six for as long as he wants."