Xhaka 'not wasting a thought' on Bayern

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka is ignoring the rumours linking him with a move to Bayern Munich and has reiterated his commitment to the Borussia-Park club.

Borussia sporting director Max Eberl warned the German champions that he would not part with Xhaka after the Bavarians sold Bastian Schweinsteiger to Manchester United earlier this week, and Xhaka says he is just as determined to stay at Borussia as the club is to keep him.

Xhaka signed a new long-term contract in February, before helping Lucien Favre's side to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The 22-year-old told Bild: "I'm not wasting a thought on Bayern. I didn't extend my deal with Gladbach until 2019 for no reason.

"We have worked so hard at Gladbach for a year and soon we will experience the goosebumps of playing games in the Champions League.

"We want to have that over and over again. Everything else is not an issue."