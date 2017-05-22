Yeah right, and Philipp Lahm will continue with us - Hertha laugh off Plattenhardt to Bayern claims

Hertha Berlin have laughed off suggestions Marvin Plattenhardt will leave the club for Bayern Munich during the close-season.

A report from German publication Welt claimed the 25-year-old is set to join Bayern ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly willing to pay €14 million to lure the left-back away from his club.

Hertha insist there is no truth in talk Plattenhardt is on his way to the Allianz Arena.

"Yeah right, and Philipp Lahm will continue his career with us in return," the Berlin side replied to Welt's report on Twitter, referring to the retiring Bayern great.

"We are sorry, but this is nonsense. Platte is staying."

Plattenhardt has a contract with Hertha until June 2020.

He came through the ranks of the Nurnberg youth academy and joined Hertha in 2014, making over 80 appearances in all competitions for the capital club since.