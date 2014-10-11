Yedlin unsure on timing of his Tottenham move

It was confirmed back in August that the United States international had agreed a four-year deal at Spurs, with Yedlin set to complete the move in time for 2015-16.

The full-back is currently attempting to obtain a Latvian passport through his mother's lineage to try and avoid having to apply for a UK work permit.

Yedlin states that once that situation is resolved he will have a clearer idea of when he will move to England, but playing time at Spurs may also be a factor, with the 21-year-old a first-team regular with the Sounders.

"It depends on the situation," he told MLSsoccer.com

"I think if I'm still playing a lot with Seattle then it's something I have to think about, there's no reason to have me go in.

"Ultimately it comes down to what he [Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino] wants. He's making the decision on when I come.

"Obviously he has confidence in me, but these guys have experience at this level.

"It's going to take me time to adjust. I'm not expecting to go in right away first day and start. So if I'm playing, there's no reason to take me out of that environment."