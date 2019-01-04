Yilmaz rejoins Besiktas from Trabzonspor

Turkey forward Burak Yilmaz has re-joined Besiktas from Trabzonspor more than a decade on from leaving the club.

The 33-year-old is one of a small number of players to have represented Turkey's "big four" of Besiktas, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

Yilmaz - who has 23 goals in 52 appearances for the national side - has moved for a fee of €1.36m, concluding a transfer that is unlikely to be popular with sections of the Black Eagles fanbase.

The switch was due to take place during the previous transfer window, only for Yilmaz to announce on Twitter that he had elected to stay at Trabzonspor.

A spell out of the side appears to have forced a re-think from the player who has been derogatorily called "thief" by Besiktas fans after winning a contentious penalty when playing for rivals Galatasaray in a 2012 derby clash.

In an Instagram post, Yilmaz wrote: "Life is understood retrospectively but lived pre-emptively. While I was trying to live my life pre-emptively, life has introduced me to the club which my heart belongs to. I believe this reunion has a beautiful and meaningful meaning, for which we will look back in the future and realise.

"I'm already excited and proud for this reunion. I want to thank [Besiktas head coach] Senol Gunes, who made me wear Besiktas' uniform again, and everyone who believes in me. I will do everything in my power to be worthy of this trust.

"I respect the criticism and praise from every one of the great Besiktas fans. I just want you to know that, from the moment I put on the Besiktas jersey, I will be aware of the responsibility and values that comes with being a Besiktas player. I will fight for Besiktas until the last drop of my sweat."

Besiktas are seventh in the Super Lig table at the halfway point of the campaign. Trabzonspor are three points better off in second – six shy of leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.