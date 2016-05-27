Yorke: Giggs should be Mourinho successor

Jose Mourinho's appointment as Manchester United boss was only confirmed on Friday but Dwight Yorke has already nominated Ryan Giggs as his successor.

A 13-time Premier League champion, Giggs worked on United's coaching staff under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal - and enjoyed a four-game spell in caretaker charge following Moyes' sacking in 2014 - but his future remains unclear with the make-up of Mourinho's backroom staff yet to be confirmed.

While endorsing Mourinho's appointment, Yorke believes a plan should be put in place for Giggs to take over in the future.

The former United striker told Sky Sports News: "I think it's a difficult one for Giggsy, having been at the club for three years [as an assistant]. If you look around at other players who have been given the opportunity to manage huge clubs - Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone - you'd have thought after three years...

"He has a wealth of experience but it was not to be.

"If I was in Giggsy's position, I'd put a clause in my contract to have the opportunity to be manager when Jose leaves the football club."

United have been linked with Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic following Mourinho's arrival, with the pair having worked together at Inter.

And Yorke is confident the 34-year-old would be a good fit at Old Trafford.

"I am a fan of Zlatan, he has been tremendous since he has been at PSG. He has been in terrific form and gets better with age," he added.

"I am sure he's relishing the opportunity of playing in the Premier League. He has been everywhere else and would relish the chance to end his career at Old Trafford.

"They are both experienced [Mourino and Ibrahimovic] and I'm sure if Zlatan was to join Manchester United it would be a huge step in the right direction."

Another former United player Phil Neville says he is excited by Mourinho's appointment, telling the club's official website: "When I saw the photo of Jose holding up the Man United shirt, dressed in his black suit, black tie and crisp white shirt, I thought he just looked like a Man United manager.

"He looked like the perfect fit. I think every United fan has got to be excited about the coming season."