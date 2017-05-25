You can now be buried in a coffin of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium

At an annual funeral convention in Spain, Funermostra, one of the highlights of what must have been a fascinating event had to be the Santiago Bernabeu coffin.

Real Madrid's home has been spectacularly designed to cater for keen Blancos fans whose time is sadly up. The exclusive wooden casket is aimed at the most loyal Madridistas who want to take memories of magical nights at their hallowed stadium to the grave.

Whoever said death gets in the way of supporting your team? (No one really, with good reason.) Might be a bit morbid for a 90th birthday present, though.

