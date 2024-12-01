You NEED a new laptop to deal with the completely revamped Football Manager 25 engine - fortunately there are two amazing Cyber Monday deals

A new laptop is absolutely essential ahead of the release of Football Manager 25, with the new game set to run on a completely new engine. Fortunately, Amazon has a couple of great options available for a discount.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16: was $3,199.99 now $2,949.99 at Amazon For Football Manager players wanting to take their (virtual) careers wherever they want, then this ASUS laptop is perfect. Portable with an ultra-long battery life, those long-haul flight and journeys can be dominated with FM, all with a great processor ensuring performance levels remain high.

Gigabyte GX6 Gaming Laptop: was $1,349 now $1,167.97 at Amazon A more afforadable option than the previous laptop, this machine from Gigabyte has a great picture quality to display the new-look game in better detail, while there's so much storage you'll not have to worry when you reach 100 seasons deep in your Rennes career. Exceptional.

Now, I admit - FourFourTwo are not tech experts. In fact, we're far from it. But fortunately our brainy office mates at PC Gaming know what they're talking about, and have handpicked the Gigabyte and ASUS laptops as ideal for Football Manager players.

The Gigabyte GX6 laptop is seen as the best budget option currently available on the market, while the ASUS laptop is rated the best overall. I cannot overlook such high praise, especially when I am in desperate need of a machine that doesn't overheat at the earliest opportunity.

Set to use a brand new Unity engine, Football Manager 25 will have a brand new look when it is finally released in its delayed March date. The new engine will enhance the gameplay, putting greater pressure on laptops across the world that might be on their last legs. With more leagues and new graphics, simulating season upon season has never been easier with these two laptops.

Issues can be easily mitigated through these laptop discounts, which are some of the best Cyber Monday soccer deals available at the moment.