Young buzzing over Man United move

The England international completed a £17 million move to Old Trafford from Aston Villa, where he made more than 190 appearances in a four-and-a-half year spell.

Young made his debut for his new club in United's opening game of their pre-season tour of the United States - a 4-1 victory over New England Revolution.

And the 26-year-old revealed the sensation he felt when he learned of Ferguson's interest in his services.

"You get a buzz inside - a great feeling that one of the best managers in the world wants to sign you and one of the great clubs wants you," he said in the August issue of Inside United.

Young joins fellow new recruits Phil Jones and David de Gea at Old Trafford following their arrival from Blackburn Rovers and Atletico Madrid respectively.

The former Watford wide-man will provide healthy competition for the likes of Nani and Antonio Valencia, something which he feels is vital for any club if they are to be successful.

"There's a lot of competition for places and it's always nice to have that a club - if you're in the team there's always someone biting at your heels trying to take that place," he said.

"I know it's going to be a challenge, but I'm up for that."

