Young Gunner Gibbs raring to go

Gunners youngster Gibbs was demonstrating his potential whilst deputising for regular left-back Gael Clichy before picking up a foot injury in the Champions League clash with Standard Liege last November that was to prematurely end his season.

But after spending six months on the sidelines at Emirates Stadium, Gibbs has bounced back to feature in both of Arsenal's senior friendlies during their pre-season tour of Austria, handing Wenger a timely boost at a time when his squad is bereft of defenders.

"My foot is all fine at the moment and I'm all ready for the new season," he told Arsenal's official website.

"I feel good. My foot's not causing me any problems and there has not been a lot of reaction to the metalwork I had in there.

"I'm still at that stage when I'm just happy to be running and free to play football again."

The 20-year-old is expected to be named in Stuart Pearce's England under-21 squad for the friendly with Uzbekistan at Bristol City's Ashton Gate stadium on August 10.

By James Martini

