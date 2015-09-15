Young: I can replace Rooney

Manchester United winger Ashley Young has stressed that he is ready to feature as his side's No.9 during Wayne Rooney's absence due to injury.

Young has seemingly lost his starting berth on the left wing to new arrival Memphis Depay, but Louis van Gaal's lack of recognised strikers could see him get his chance in a more central position.

Rooney will miss Tuesday's Champions League match versus PSV due to a hamstring injury, while promising youngster Anthony Martial is still adapting to life at United following his deadline-day move.

"If the manager wants me to play as a striker, then yes, of course I would play there," Young said.

"I can play in lots of positions and I have done that under the manager, whether it’s up front or in midfield.

"Hopefully I can play through the middle, but it's up to the manager and he has to make those decisions.

"I think he knows I can play as a number nine. He has said it to me before, but it is down to him. He has that headache of picking the team, so rather him than me!"

Young impressed coming off the bench in United's 3-1 Premier League win over Liverpool at the weekend, replacing Memphis down the left at half-time.