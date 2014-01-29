Young keeper Johnstone pens new Man United deal

The 20-year-old is still waiting to make his first appearance for the Premier League champions, but will hope to change that after agreeing a deal until June 2017.

Preston-born Johnstone has spent time on loan at Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Walsall and most recently Yeovil Town, where a proposed three-month spell was curtailed after just one game in August as he sustained a finger injury.

Capped at under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-20 level with England, Johnstone will be determined to catch the eye of United manager David Moyes.