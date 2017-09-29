Young: Man United ready to battle on all fronts and win every trophy

Ashley Young said Manchester United are eyeing every title on offer as they continue to impress in the Premier League and Champions league.

United have not lost since their UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid in August, level with neighbours Manchester City atop the Premier League, having won five of six games to open the season.

Jose Mourinho's men are also two from two in the Champions League following Wednesday's 4-1 rout of CSKA Moscow, while their EFL Cup defence remains on track, with the FA Cup due to get underway later in the year.

"Everyone wants to win every competition we are in," Young said. "There's not a competition that we are going to prioritise.

"We want to go at it on all fronts, whether that be in Europe or domestically.

"We were delighted to win what we did last season but if we can add the Premier League, the League Cup again or the FA Cup, or Champions League then of course you play in these big competitions to go and win them.

"That is exactly what we are looking to do and I think we've got the squad to do it.''

United welcome bottom side Crystal Palace – who are yet to score or win this season – to Old Trafford on Saturday.