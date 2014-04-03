Young targets Newcastle springboard

David Moyes' men travel to St James' Park this weekend having pulled off an impressive 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

And, with the return leg in Germany taking place on Wednesday, Young is keen to see his side take that form into the Premier League.

"We've got to keep the momentum going," he told MUTV. "We want to take three points from the weekend into the second leg against Bayern and then see how things go.

"I can't wait to go there (to Munich), we've given ourselves a massive chance. We're in with a great shout and, as long as we add to the performance we gave at Old Trafford, hopefully we can go through. It was a great team performance.

"I think everyone would have taken that result before the game. We're a little bit disappointed with the way they got their goal, but a draw still sets us up nicely for the second leg."

United have endured a difficult season on the domestic front and sit seventh in the Premier League.