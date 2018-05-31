Your legacy will never be erased - Ramos pays tribute to Zidane

Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to outgoing Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane after the Frenchman confirmed his surprise departure on Thursday.

Just five days after guiding Madrid to a third Champions League title with victory over Liverpool, Zidane told a hastily assembled news conference he was leaving the club.

The Frenchman revealed he told president Florentino Perez of his decision on Wednesday, with captain Ramos the only player he informed prior to the announcement.

Perez spoke of his shock at Zidane's decision, but the 45-year-old said he felt "a change is needed" to help Madrid keep winning.

Soon after the news was confirmed, Ramos took to social media to thank Zidane for his work over the past two and a half seasons with Los Blancos.

As a player and coach you decided to say goodbye at the top. Thank you for two and a half incredible years. Your legacy will never be erased, one of the most successful chapters in the history of our beloved May 31, 2018

"As a player and coach you decided to say goodbye at the top," he wrote. "Thank you for two and a half incredible years.

"Your legacy will never be erased, one of the most successful chapters in the history of our beloved Real Madrid."

Midfielder Isco echoed his captain's heartfelt comments, and praised Zidane for taking Madrid to a new level.

"Coach, it has been an honour to work with you and to learn from you," he posted on Instagram.

"To work alongside you and to win together, you have helped us achieve something historic. I wish you the very best."