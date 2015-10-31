Zaha: I was depressed at United
As Crystal Palace prepare to host Manchester United, Wilfried Zaha opened up about his forgettable spell at Old Trafford.
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha said he did not enjoy his time at Manchester United, admitting he felt depressed at times.
Zaha re-joined Palace on a permanent basis in February following a forgettable spell at Old Trafford, making only four appearances without starting a Premier League match.
The 22-year-old, who was signed by Alex Ferguson in a deal worth £15million in 2013, was plagued by rumours about David Moyes' daughter and his application in training.
"At times I was depressed. I felt a lot of things. When I don't play well nobody needs to say anything to me," Zaha said.
"I beat myself up. It stresses me out if I mess it up."
He added: "I played in all the pre-season games and then in the Wigan game I never played my best.
"I played for England and then zero games. Then the rumours started basically because he just stopped playing me with no actual reason that I knew.
"It was either: I slept with David Moyes' daughter or I have got a bad attitude. Those are the two rumours that stuck with me until I left Man United. I have had no say since then.
"I never even met her [Moyes' daughter]. But as soon as anybody sees me now, people think: Wilfried Zaha, bad attitude. I just don't understand why. I went through that every single day.
"Getting constant tweets, people outside making jokes. I just had to take that on knowing that I wasn’t going to play for United either. I lived up there by myself as well so there was not really anybody to speak to."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.