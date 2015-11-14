Zaha: No tricks allowed under Moyes at Manchester United

Former Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha has revealed that he was forced to keep his trickery to a minimum during his time at Old Trafford as then-manager David Moyes wanted him to keep things simple.

Zaha joined United from Crystal Palace in 2013, but failed to secure regular first-team football and was shipped out on loan to Cardiff City halfway through his first season.

He eventually left the club on a permanent basis for Palace again and has now taken aim at Moyes following his unsuccessful spell with United.

"Under Moyes I had to adjust my game," Zaha told Soccer AM.

"Certain managers want a trustworthy player, someone that will always keep the ball.

"But he was the only one who told me to stop some of the tricks and keep the ball in certain areas.

"So I tried to adjust my game then."