Zaha under pressure - Pardew

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha must step up or lose his spot, according to manager Alan Pardew.

Zaha, 22, was substituted at half-time of Palace's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday – with Scott Dann and debutant Bakary Sako scoring second-half goals.

The two-time England international needs to raise his game to keep his spot in what is an improving Palace side, according to Pardew.

"We've stepped up a level, this team, and he has to step up with us," he said.

"I've seen good reactions from him, but he is under pressure. Sako is going to put him under pressure, so will Yannick Bolasie when he returns from compassionate leave.

"And we haven’t seen Lee Chung-yong yet. It’s a real nice problem there."

Palace host Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup on Tuesday before visiting Chelsea four days later.