Zambrotta wants Ibrahimovic at Delhi Dynamos
Gianluca Zambrotta hopes to sign Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Delhi Dynamos.
Delhi Dynamos manager Gianluca Zambrotta is keen to lure Zlatan Ibrahimovic away from Manchester United when his contract expires.
Ibrahimovic joined United from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has made a fine start to life at Old Trafford, scoring four goals in seven Premier League outings.
The 35-year-old's deal is due to expire at the end of the season and Zambrotta has vowed to do his utmost to lure him to India.
"Given his fan following in India, I think Zlatan would want to come and end his career here," Zambrotta told Indian Express.
"On my end, I will definitely try and convince him to play for Delhi Dynamos.
"India will soon be a big destination for international football.
"Given the level of competitiveness in the Indian Super League and the quality of Indian players, I am sure it will be amongst the top five football leagues of the world in the next decade."
