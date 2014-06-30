Zanetti named Inter Milan's vice-president

Zanetti retired at the end of last season following a 19-year spell with Inter in which he won five Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and the UEFA Champions League.

However, his involvement at the club is set to continue, with Thohir handing the 40-year-old the vice-president role for at least the next two years and also confirming that the number four shirt Zanetti wore during his San Siro playing career will no longer be used.

"Javier Zanetti will be Inter's vice-president for the next two seasons," Thohir said. "We've decided to retire his number four jersey."

Meanwhile, Thohir also addressed the rumours surrounding striker Icardi and goalkeeper Handanovic.

Reports have suggested that Inter sporting director Paulo Ausilio had spoken with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid about the potential transfer of the pair.

However, Thohir does not believe there have been negotiations between the two clubs.

"It is important for Inter to build a strong team for the next season," he added."

"I do not think there any discussions. We want to keep them at the moment."