Zanetti rules out Inter move for Simeone

Inter have no plans to replace Roberto Mancini with Diego Simeone, despite the Atletico Madrid coach's desire to return to San Siro.

Simeone recently outlined his desire to return to the Nerazzurri as coach, having enjoyed a successful two-year spell at San Siro as a player.

The Argentine has transformed Atletico into title challengers in Spain and Europe since returning to the Vicente Calderon.

Nevertheless, Inter vice-president Zanetti has insisted Inter are still fully behind Mancini.

"I know that Simeone would like to coach Inter at some point," Zanetti told RMC.

"But we already have Mancini, who is a great coach."

Simeone won the UEFA Cup with Inter in 1997-98, but eventually left the Nerazzurri for Lazio in 1999.

He has been in charge of Atletico since December 2011, guiding them to titles in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup, as well as reaching two Champions League finals.