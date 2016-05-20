Zanetti suggests Banega deal is done

Javier Zanetti has indicated Inter have secured the services of Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega.

Banega has long been linked to Inter, with the Serie A side's coach Roberto Mancini having recently suggested the deal had been done despite uncertainty over his contract status.

Inter believe the Argentina international has an expiring contract and is thus available on a free transfer, but Europa League winners Sevilla are adamant Banega is under contract until June 2017 as his deal was automatically extended by one season after he featured in the Liga game against Villarreal in March.

Despite that issue, Zanetti is seemingly adamant the deal has been completed, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport: "We have done very well to sign a player like Ever on a free transfer.

"He has personality and character. Ever has played in some very heated surroundings and is the kind of player who is never afraid.

"He can play as an attacking midfielder, but can also play in a more withdrawn role, he is quite versatile. Ever is a very mature player and that is just what Inter need."