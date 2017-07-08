Zenit snap up River Plate star Driussi

Zenit have completed the signing of exciting Argentine forward Sebastian Driussi from River Plate on a four-year deal.

The Russian side are reported to have shelled out €15million to capture Driussi, who made his debut for River as a 17-year-old in 2013 and leaves the club following his most prolific season.

The attacker scored 17 goals in 29 appearances as Marcelo Gallardo's side finished as runners-up to arch-rivals Boca Juniors in the Primera Division.

Driussi won six major titles during his time at El Monumental, including the Torneo Final and Copa Sudamericana in 2014 and the Copa Libertadores the following year.

He was also part of the Argentina side that won the South American Under-20 Championship in 2015, scoring in their final game to help clinch the title.

"Zenit welcome Sebastian Driussi to St Petersburg and wish him lots of future success with the blue-white-sky blues," an official club statement read.

Driussi's arrival follows that of Leandro Paredes, who signed from Roma on last week for a fee that could rise to €27m.