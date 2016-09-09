Zidane blasts 'absurd' FIFA transfer ban

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has described FIFA's imposition of a transfer ban on the European champions as "absurd".

Madrid and city rivals Atletico saw their appeals against a two-window suspension from registering new players dismissed by the world game's governing body on Thursday, meaning they cannot strengthen their squad from outside until 2018.

The club have already outlined their intention to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the charges, which relate to breaching rules in the recruitment of young players.

Zidane, speaking ahead of Saturday's home game with Osasuna, told reporters at his news conference: "I do not understand it and it annoys me. It is absurd.

"The club want this changed quickly and I hope it will be."

Zidane's four sons are reportedly among the players that have prompted FIFA's sanction, which the former France midfielder finds equally baffling.

He added: "My kids were born here and have spent their whole lives here, so it is absurd they cannot play football."

Barcelona received a similar ban in 2015 but strengthened their squad significantly while the case went through an appeals process.

Madrid opted against that course of action during a relatively quiet off-season window that closed at the end of August.

ZIdane insists he does not regret their inactivity and remains confident in the resources at his disposal.

He said: "I am very happy with the squad we have. We have a big squad, 24 players available."