Zidane: No De Gea deal in pipeline

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is adamant there is no deal in place to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea but hinted the situation would be reviewed at the end of the season.

De Gea almost joined Madrid last year only for the deal to hit a last-minute snag. The Spain international subsequently penned a new four-year deal in September but speculation has persisted that his long-term future lies at the Santiago Bernabeu and not Old Trafford.

Fresh reports have emerged this week that De Gea is on Madrid's wish-list for the upcoming close-season - although that would depend on the outcome of their appeal against a two-window transfer ban - but Zidane says he is happy with his current options.

He told a news conference ahead of Sunday's game with Las Palmas: "I have not planned anything because I do not know what will happen tomorrow.

"I am very happy with the goalkeepers I have, Keylor Navas is playing, Kiko [Casilla] is a good professional who trains well while Ruben [Yanez] is a phenomenal talent. This is the most important thing.

"Then we will see at the end of the season."