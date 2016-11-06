Zidane warns Real Madrid: Top spot counts for little

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane warned his players that LaLiga top spot counts for little after their 3-0 victory over Leganes.

Zidane's men made sure they will sit top of the table at the international break with the win at Santiago Bernabeu that came courtesy of Gareth Bale's first-half double and a late Alvaro Morata strike.

Unbeaten Madrid are now five points ahead of closest challengers Barcelona, who travel to play Sevilla later on Sunday.

The leaders' next game is away to city rivals Atletico Madrid on November 19 and Zidane told his squad not to get complacent despite holding a six-point advantage over Diego Simeone's side.

"It is good to be on top but ultimately it counts for little with so much play ahead," he told reporters.

"Going into the match with Atletico Madrid with an advantage is good, but it doesn't give us more security.

"We will carry on working with the players who don't have to play for their national sides.

"When we return from the break, we will have to prepare hard for a huge match, a derby."

Zidane was thrilled with a clean sheet against Leganes and welcomed the second-half substitute appearance for Luka Modric after almost six weeks out with a knee injury.

He added: "It [the clean sheet] is the consequence of teamwork and it's not that easy. We get criticised but we won and stopped the other side from scoring - this is the way forward for us

"The game was complicated early on as they pressed high, but things changed after we scored the first goal and we had total control in the second half.

"Luka was great. He played well and didn't give away a single ball. His return is great news for us."