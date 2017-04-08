Zidane's LaLiga 50: Griezmann checks Madrid boss in landmark match

Zinedine Zidane was unable to mark his 50th LaLiga game in charge of Real Madrid with a 40th victory as Antoine Griezmann hit a late equaliser and secured a 1-1 draw for Atletico Madrid.

Zidane's countryman is a familiar tormentor – his first loss at the helm came when Griezmann scored the only goal for Atleti at the Santiago Bernabeu last season.

That was the only time Madrid have failed to score in LaLiga during Zidane's tenure and their on-going scoring streak is a club record standing at 42 games thanks to Pepe's second-half header on Saturday.

The Frenchman has only been beaten twice since that initial derby disappointment - by Sevilla and Valencia this January and February – and his 78 per cent win ratio stacks up well alongside his recent predecessors.

4 - Real Madrid are winless in their last four league games at home against Atletico (D1 L3), their worst run without winning vs them. Shock April 8, 2017

Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti managed 76.3 per cent and 75 percent from 114 and 76 LaLiga games respectively.

Zidane succeeded Rafael Benitez last January, largely as a result of the current Newcastle United manager falling short of these standards with 11 wins, four draws and three defeats – a 61 per cent win ratio.