Zidane's son is France's shootout hero

Luca Zidane, son of Real Madrid legend Zinedine, played a starring role with three penalty saves in France's 2-1 shootout victory over Belgium in the UEFA European Under-17 Championships semi-finals, but almost paid the price with a missed spot-kick of his own.

Odsonne Edouard scored his fifth goal of the tournament to put France into a 1-0 first-half lead in Tuesday's contest, only for Rubin Seigers to level after the break in Burgas.

That meant penalties was needed and Zidane - a youth team keeper for Real - saved two of Belgium's first three efforts and, when Alper Ademoglu hit the post with Belgium's fourth, the 16-year-old had the chance to hand France the initiative.

However, he tried to channel the skill that made his father a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year with a chipped penalty that hit the crossbar.

Zidane quickly made amends, though, by keeping out Ismail Azzaoui's penalty, allowing Edouard to score the winner for a 2-1 shootout win.

France will now play the winner of Germany and Russia in the other semi-final.