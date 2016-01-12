Ziege backs Klopp to succeed at Liverpool

Former Germany international Christian Ziege is confident Jurgen Klopp will bring Liverpool the success they crave.

Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield in October, but has made a mixed start in charge, with the team sitting eighth in the Premier League and battling a mounting injury list early in 2016.

Ziege though, who spent a season at the club in 2000-01, has no doubt Klopp can deliver at Liverpool, as he did at Borussia Dortmund.

"The team has to work really hard under him," Ziege told Omnisport.

"Dortmund finished eighth in his first season then just outside Europe and then won the championship. He asks a lot in terms of work rate but I'm 100 per cent sure he will have success there."

Klopp led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and a runner-up finish in the Champions League.

Liverpool are without a league title since 1990 and Ziege knows it will be tough to end that drought.

"Not easy to win after 25 years. Lots of other clubs have claimed it," the 43-year-old, now coach of Spanish club Atletico Baleares, said.

"One of the leagues where you have five or six teams. Not the same as other leagues."