Zielinski set to join Napoli

Napoli are closing in on the signing of Piotr Zielinski from Udinese with the Poland international expected to undergo a medical with Serie A side on Thursday.

Zielinski has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the past few months, while AC Milan were also credited with an interest in signing the 22-year-old.

However, the midfielder has now all but confirmed that he is on his way to Napoli instead.

"I am coming to Napoli to win things," he told Sky Sport.

Zielinski's compatriot Arkadiusz Milik joined Napoli earlier this week and the former Ajax striker has convinced him a move to the San Paolo outfit is the right step.

"Milik has told me a lot of good things," Zielinski added.

The midfielder joined Udinese from Zaglebie Lubin at the age of 17, but never really managed to secure regular first-team action at the Stadio Friuli.

He impressed on loan at Empoli over the past two seasons, though, and now seems set to continue his career at Napoli.