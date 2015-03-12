Zimbabwe expelled from World Cup preliminaries
FIFA has expelled Zimbabwe from the preliminary rounds of the 2018 World Cup for failing to settle payments owed to former coach Jose Claudinei Georgini.
The Zimbabwe Football Federation (ZIFA) employed the Brazilian coach between January and November 2008.
Georgini subsequently took the issue over non payments to FIFA, who passed a ruling stating that ZIFA must pay up the debt and warned they would face a ban if they refused.
However, FIFA stated that the payments were not made despite a grace period and subsequently football's governing body has decided to kick Zimbabwe out of the preliminary qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.
