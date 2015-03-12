Zimbabwe expelled from World Cup preliminaries

The Zimbabwe Football Federation (ZIFA) employed the Brazilian coach between January and November 2008.

Georgini subsequently took the issue over non payments to FIFA, who passed a ruling stating that ZIFA must pay up the debt and warned they would face a ban if they refused.

However, FIFA stated that the payments were not made despite a grace period and subsequently football's governing body has decided to kick Zimbabwe out of the preliminary qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.