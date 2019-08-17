Zinedine Zidane makes U-turn on two Real Madrid outcasts

Real Madrid have recruited a host of new players, including the stellar signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

For Gareth Bale it has been a tumultuous couple of years in Madrid, having been steadily frozen out at the club.

Zidane was widely open to selling Bale and the Welshman's proposed move to China fell through at the last minute.

The Real manager commented on Bale's situation in his press conference yesterday, as quoted in L'Equipe.

"It seemed that (Bale) was going to leave but today he is here with us," he said.

"The dynamics are changing, things are changing. From now on, I will rely on him, as on others.

"I will rely on all the players who are here. He has his place, he is an important player and I hope that all the players will try to complicate the task at the time of composing the team."

James Rodriguez has been on loan at Bayern Munich for two years, and it was reported that Real Madrid wanted to sell the player upon his return.

However, with no deal in sight before the window shuts at the start of september, James could be set to stay.

"He's fit and I'm happy to have him," said Zidane, when prompted on the Colombian's future.

Both Bale and James were included in Zidane's squad for their season opener against Celta Vigo.

