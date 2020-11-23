Zinnbauer: I hope we get Mhango next week

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is confident that striker Gabadinho Mhango will return to fitness ahead of their DStv Premiership clash against Baroka on Saturday.

The Buccaneers were out the services of Mhango when they beat SuperSport United 2-1 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa cancelled out Teboho Mokoena's opener as Pirates remain unbeaten in the league this season.

However, Zinnbauer provided an update on Mhango's fitness status ahead of their next match while revealing that Bongani Sam and Jean-Marc Makusu is closer to full fitness.

‘I hope we get him next week. We have time a little bit, we have a full week and I hope we get him back,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘He's (Mhango) is not the only player. We have Sam coming back, with Jean-Marc we have a new player.

‘We have other players injured who are coming back closer to full conditioning. Maybe in a week, we have all players available, I hope.’