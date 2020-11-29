Zinnbauer left frustrated after dropping points

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was left frustrated after his side failed to secure maximum points against Baroka FC on Saturday.

The Buccaneers earned a point after Tshegofatso Mabasa's late strike handed them a 1-1 draw with Bakgaga at the Orlando Stadium in the DStv Premiership.

The draw saw Pirates move up to third place in the league standings with nine points from five games, while Baroka dropped down to fifth place with eight points.

'I think in the first half we had the game what we want, we dominated, we were playing in one half. I think the opponent did not have one chance in the first-half but we did not have enough chances,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

'This is what we have, on ball possesion, on possibilities to score, the final pass was not too aggressive in this game, we need more solutions in the box.

'Second-half, two minutes or so, we [concede] this easy goal but it's always so when a keeper makes a mistake then in the most of time it's a goal, we had the chance to score,' he went on.

'We're not happy with the score, we're not happy with the second-half but we're happy with the fight. The belief always is okay, we have the chance we can score, we did this but it's not enough for three points.'

The German mentor also revealed his decision to bring on Deon Hotto and Mabasa late in the second half.

'We need goals and we need [offensive] player, then it's not normal in the second-half, the opponent is ahead and we get counter-attacks. But we have to do this risk, we have to do bring the offensive player on the field and you work offensively much better than before,' he explained.

'You get more opportunities in the box and I'm happy we scored in the end of time. A point is a point, it's not enough for us but it's a point,' he added.