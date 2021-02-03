Zinnbauer left frustrated after Pirates’ defeat

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer was left ‘frustrated’ and ‘disappointed’ following his side's defeat by Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers suffered their third defeat in the DStv Premiership this season when they lost 2-0 to Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

Pirates will now be hoping to bounce back when they welcome Uthongathi FC to the Orlando Stadium for their upcoming Nedbank Cup round-of-32 clash on Saturday.

When asked if there was pressure on Thembinkosi Lorch to score the penalty, Zinnbauer insisted that luck wasn’t on their side as Lorch blazed the spot kick over the crossbar.

‘First half we were not on the field, we came in the game a little bit but in the final third we could not find the solution. It was frustrating for me and in the second half we changed the players, we changed the system,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

'But you don't score, you have the opportunities, a penalty, I think when you get a draw [equaliser] with a penalty then it's a different game.

‘But we make a mistake in the defence, then can score and then the game is open. We tried what we can but we lost the game. I think it's deserved for the opponent.’

He added: ‘It's not a pressure for him, he's an experienced player, he scored in the MTN8 the penalty and now it's football, you need luck in this game. We had 20 minutes more, we couldn't score.

‘We have some games you don't have the first opportunity to score, you have the penalty and you don't score, that is not enough for us. I'm very disappointed, I'm frustrated.

‘If you make a mistake then you get a goal, these players it's not their intention, it's a game you have to win, they fight, they run, they do what they can.

‘We lost the game in the first half, we had opportunities to score. Lorch is a top player, normally he scores but today it was not possible, all the players are frustrated. You saw after the game the heads go down.

‘They know they had opportunities, we did not make the best game but we can make a draw or maybe more, but now it's important we take our heads up and start again.’