Zinnbauer: The season is not finish

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has praised his side for showing character to come from behind and secure maximum points against Baroka FC in their penultimate DStv Premiership match.

The Buccaneer returned to winning ways in the league after they secured a narrow 2-1 victory over the Limpopo outfit at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Pirates have now moved up to third place in the league standings with 49 points from 29 games, while Baroka dropped down to 10th place with 33 points with one game remaining.

Zinnbauer spoke about the importance of collecting all three points against Bakgaga as they look to grind out another positive result in their final league game against Tahakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC over the weekend.

'Tough game, very hard, good Baroka, a lot of chances and then towards the end of the game we got the lucky punch,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

'It is important always the three points. We have a game where we needed three points and we have another game on Saturday where we need another three points.

'The season is not finish. But we have to work on a lot of things and I’m happy now we have now a better performance than the last game.

'We have a lot of chance of course and if we score earlier and more than we make it easier for us and then you get more self-confidence for the next game.'

The German mentor also commented on Gabadinho Mhango's reaction to being substituted in the second half against Bakgaga.

'I don’t know, you’ll have to ask him. But it is normal you have a substitute. The guy wants to win. He had a lot of chances before and didn’t score. It’s normal as a striker you come out and then you have not a chance to make a goal,' he added.

'But he make a good game, and he scored. It was important for us he scored the equaliser. It was very important for us close to halftime and he make a good game. But next time if he has the chance he can score.'