Zinnbauer: We could’ve maybe scored one or two more

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is a ‘happy’ man after his side secured a 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-final second leg of the MTN8 competition.

The Buccaneers clinched their place in the final of the competition after claiming a comfortable 5-0 aggregate victory over Amakhosi in the two-legged fixture.

Pirates will now take on Bloemfontein Celtic in the final after they secured a 2-1 aggregate win over Tshwane giant SuperSport United in their respective semi-final.

Zinnbauer believes his side could have scored more goals but was delighted with their overall performance.

‘It was important we had a good game and won the game,’ Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘I'm happy about this. We didn't have a target of having to score, we had time, so we were very calm and we worked very good in the defensive positions. And then we could wait on the right moment to counter-attack.

‘We've said it before. Wait for the right moment. Maybe in the second half they are more tired, then we get a chance, then we can score. And then the result was on our side. We could have maybe scored one or two more.

‘Congratulations to the team, to Hotto for being the best player on the day. I'm happy.

‘We work very hard against the ball and we work as a unit. This is what we need in the next days. Now we have a break, we can come back, we can recover and then we have to focus on the next game.

‘We are happy we are in the final. I think it's a long time since we were in a final and this win is for the supporters. They give us the belief and I'm happy we are in the final.’