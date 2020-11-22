Zinnbauer: We have a strong squad but need a little time

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer believes his side has a capability to improve on their performance against SuperSport United on Saturday.

The Buccaneers came from behind to defeat SuperSport 2-1 at Orlando Stadium in their four DStv Premiership encounter as Zakhele Lepasa cancelled out Teboho Mokoena's opener before Tshegofatso Mabasa came off the bench to net the winner in the last three minutes.

The victory saw Pirates move up to second place with eight points from their first four games, while SuperSport dropped down to seventh place in the league standings with six points.

'Yes, it's a good result but it was not easy. We know SuperSport is a very tough and good team, in the past times we've always had problems against SuperSport but it was not,' Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV after the match.

'In the first-half I think we dominated the game, we need to work a little bit on [being] more calm on the ball in the final third, we had opportunities, not top opportunities, the last ball was not so the final pass we need.

'But when we came out in the second-half we go forward, we believe on the next goal, we have to score, yes we know SuperSport have to come. A draw for both teams is not enough, the game was up and down for both teams but I think we had the better opportunities and in the end in the we get the result, it was a good result for us,' he continued.

'In the second-half [Nkanyiso] Zungu comes in, Collins [Makgaka] comes in, Terrence [Dzvukamanja] comes in, we now have a good squad, we believe on the result, in the last minutes they believed on the scoring and that's what we need.

'We have a strong squad at the moment. We need a little time, we feel it, we saw it in the game, the new players, we could not work with each other in the last two weeks, the international players were not here and you have two days to improve the players, it's not easy but we're not alone in this country.

'But we have the results now, we believe [in ourselves], you get the result when you believe and that is what we need, we have the quality, that is important for us.'