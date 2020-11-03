Zinnbauer's son fighting for life after serious crash

According to reports from Germany, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s son Fabio is fighting for his life in a coma after the 24-year-old was involved in a serious motor vehicle crash.

News quickly emerged after Pirates’ 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend that Zinnvbauer would be heading back to Germany to deal with a family issue.

Pirates later issued a statement clarifying their coach’s sudden departure:

“Unfortunately, out of respect for Mr Zinnbauer and his family we cannot divulge anything more except to say that his son is in hospital. The coach has requested for his family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time. He will be back soon.”

Now reports in Germany have emerged, particularly from well established outlet Bild, stating that Fabio, who was driving a Skoda SUV, was partially crushed after colliding with a large truck.

The 24-year-old is a footballer himself and had been playing in the lower divisions in Germany, most recently at Svg Steinachgrund in the Mittelfranken district league.

While Zinnbauer is in Germany the team will be led by assistant coach Fadlu Davids, starting on Wednesday night with an away match at Bloemfontein Celtic before the MTN8 semi-final second leg against Chiefs on Sunday.

With his family undoubtedly reeling with the horrific events it is unclear how long the 50-year-old coach will remain out of the country.