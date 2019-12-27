Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan on a free transfer

AC Milan have announced the return of striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old previously scored 56 goals in 85 appearances for Milan between 2010 and 2012.

Several clubs were linked with the former Sweden international, who has also represented AC’s rivals Inter Milan, after he left MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy in November.

But he has opted to sign for the club he won the Serie A title and Italian Super Cup with during his first spell, joining until the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic told Milan’s official website: “I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love.

“I’ll fight together with my team-mates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen.”

Ibrahimovic, formerly of Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris St Germain and Manchester United, will undergo a medical in Milan on January 2 before taking part in his first training session.

Milan, who are 11th in Serie A, also have the option to extend Ibrahimovic’s contract for next season.