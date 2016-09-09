Zlatan more imposing in real life than on TV - De Gea

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is even more physically imposing in person than he appears on television, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has revealed.

Ibrahimovic has made an impressive start to his Old Trafford career, scoring four goals in four appearances for his new side, with De Gea impressed by the Swede's impact.

The pair face Manchester City in a blockbuster derby clash in the Premier League on Saturday and the Spain international picked out Ibrahimovic's movement and control as key assets.

"When you see Zlatan up close, he's even more imposing than on the television," De Gea told the Guardian.

"Zlatan is very, very big, very strong and his control of the ball is incredible.

"It can seem like he's not there, he's not there, and then he goes and scores the decisive goal."

Paul Pogba is another new arrival who has made an impact on De Gea, with the France international returning to United after four years in Serie A with Juventus, while United manager Jose Mourinho also earned praise from the shot-stopper.

"[Pogba] was here a few years ago, he knows the Premier League, what it is all about, he knows the club, and that has helped; he has adapted and settled extremely quickly," he said.

"He's really top class, a fantastic player, top midfielder. The new signings and a new manager have given us a leap in quality. We have played four very good games so far and what we have to do now is continue in the same way.

"We're a very well-organised team, the manager is a winner and he transmits that very well. We have three or four new players who have adapted very well, very quickly. They're top players.

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of emotion in Manchester; we just hope it is us who take the three points."