Zwane: We always work hard and play no games

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has revealed the secrets behind the Brazilians success and impressive performance this season.

The Brazilians are currently on a 20-match unbeaten run across all competitions this season and only suffered one defeat in their opening game of the campaign against Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8.

However, Zwane has played a crucial role in their success with his impressive form this campaign, having already assisted one goal and scored a total of eight goals from 17 matches in all competitions.

‘The team has been unbeaten and shows that we are doing something well. We are one team, we fight for one another and we push all the time we play. We have quality players that are here to do the job and we can do it,’ Zwane told his club’s official website.

‘The combinations start at training as we push ourselves hard and try to communicate and understand each other. We motivate each other all the time, you can see when we score we go to the corner and celebrate together and that shows it is about the team. It shows that we are in this together, it doesn’t matter who scores but as long as the team wins.

‘Those are the things that bring the spirit to the team and brightens the mood. Whenever you show unity everything works out well. You know we have a couple of new players and by doing the jokes we want to ease up the mood and make them feel welcomed and part of the team. When it comes to work, we always work hard and play no games,’ concluded Zwane.