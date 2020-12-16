Zwane: We didn't play the way we wanted

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Themba Zwane admits that it was difficult for the team to mentally prepare for their DStv Premiership clash against TS Galaxy following the passing of Motjeka Madisha.

The Brazilians are still in mourning over the death of their former defender, who tragically lost his life in a car accident on Sunday.

However, Sundowns returned to winning ways following their 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening after their request to postpone the game was rejected by the Premier Soccer League.

Zwane, who was named Man of the Match, admits that his side were not playing their normal game but was happy to walk away with all three points and extend their lead at the top of the table to two points over second placed Swallows FC.

'Firstly, I just want to thank my teammates for the effort, we fight today. We didn't play the way we wanted to but we managed to get two goals and what matters is the three points at the end of the day. We're happy with the three points,' Zwane told SuperSport TV after the match.

'It was difficult, obviously, it was mental, the coach told us we need to be strong mentally so that we can push for this game and win it.

'Honestly we had one day, yesterday [of training], on Sunday we didn't train obviously we were not well as a team, we took a break and trained yesterday [Monday] and we tried to watch TS Galaxy, their strengths, so we can plan against them.'