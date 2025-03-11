Sir Jim Ratcliffe says criticism around Manchester United women's team comments are unfair but he's wrong - it is more than warranted

By
published

Manchester United's Sir Jim Ratcliffe has once again said the women's team is not at the top of his priority list

Manchester United&#039;s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to axe another 100 jobs
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a co-owner of United's women's team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said the criticism he has faced for comments he made about Manchester United's women's team are "unfair", but it is fair and his latest comments display why.

The co-owner said last year that the men's team were the priority and referred the women's team as "girls".

He also did not attend the Women's FA Cup final, which United won 4-0, as he instead chose to go to a United's men's league match. Ratcliffe has now addressed the criticism that came from the incidents.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe: "The criticism is a bit unfair"

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said the women's team is a "smaller issue" (Image credit: Getty Images)

The backlash that followed was more than warranted with the women's team equally deserving of investment and priority.

When trying to address the criticism, Ratcliffe referred to the women's team as a "smaller issue".

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is continuing to show his ruthless side at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe didn't attend the Women's FA Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here are his comments in full from the BBC: "What I said at the beginning was my main focus is on the men's team because that, at the end of the day, is what moves the needle at Manchester United. The women's team is much smaller than the men's team.

"Of our £650m of income, £640m of that comes from the men's team and £10m comes from the women's team. With my business background you tend to focus on the bigger issues before you focus on the smaller issues.

"But the women's team wear the Manchester United brand, the Manchester United logo, so in that sense they are every bit as important as the men's team.

"And frankly, they are doing better than the men's team - they are second in the league and won the FA Cup last season. Marc Skinner is doing a great job as the coach and the new captain Maya [le Tissier] is doing a great job."

Maya Le Tissier of Manchester United looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Maya Le Tissier is the captain of United (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The new comments have infuriated fans.

One wrote: "He must have known the women’s team would come up, probably rehearsed a response and still got it wrong."

Another said: "The fact that he referred to #MUWomen in that fashion is positive proof that he couldn’t give a f**k about them. If he wanted to praise them he wouldn’t use those terms at all. He’s a t**t, another “investor” who is destroying the club."

And a third wrote: "Still pathetic".

And while the financial statistics Ratcliffe has used are understood to be true, how are the women's team supposed to increase their revenue if they are not also prioritised?

Arsenal are a great example of generating more revenue by treating their women's team with respect. The club have poured huge efforts into growing the team in recent seasons and it has seen the Emirates sell out and become the team's main stadium.

United should be striving for the same things.

It is also not just about a monetary investment, it's about respect and how players are treated.

Former captain Katie Zelem criticised the new ownership for their handling of the women's team and he was asked about her comments.

Instead of addressing them fully and showing he has taken the criticism onboard from a player who competed for the team for six years and skippered them to their first major trophy, he deflected his answer with the most bizarre response.

When asked if he wanted to address Zelem's comments, he said: "No, not really. I did ask Maya if she was related to Matt [le Tissier] but the answer was no."

Katie Zelem of Manchester United holds the Women's FA Cup trophy during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 18, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Katie Zelem left United in 2024 (Image credit: Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Another alleged incident has also seen United face criticism recently.

United player Geyse's agent has alleged the club tried to loan the Brazil star while she was out of the country attending her brother's funeral.

Her agent Luis Filipe Silva told the Telegraph: "The club has clearly shown that it does not count on Geyse, Man United tried to loan Geyse to a club in the USA, but the player has the right to decide about her future and the club she will play for."

He added: "It was clear that the club and the coach don’t count on her – the pressure of being in a place where you feel you are not wanted is tremendous. It is a huge psychological pressure. We are sad and want the best for Geyse."

Therefore the criticism behind the comments Ratcliffe made about the United women's team - then and now - are more than warranted.

It is not just about monetary investment, the comments the co-owner makes generates and perpetuates the sexist comments online around women's football "not being as good as men's".

Words have weight and the lack of backing at the moment fuels stereotypes and disrespect to the club's more successful team at this current moment.

The co-owner should view the team equally to the men's. The players are putting in the same amount of hours and effort to bring results and trophies to the club. They should be entitled to the same amount of priority.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

More about stories
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has another transfer headache heading his way

Manchester United report: £89m spend confirmed for summer transfer window
Manchester United&#039;s new state-of-the-art stadium is set to house an incredible 100,000 supporters

Rashford snub, surprise voiceover and a stadium visible from Liverpool: Here's what you missed as Manchester United announce INCREDIBLE plans for new 100,000 capacity stadium
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have identified another new signing

Manchester City in for Real Madrid superstar to replace Bernardo Silva: report
See more latest
Most Popular
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts at half time during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on March 09, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Why Manchester United and Arsenal both showed the same weakness, in 1-1 draw
Khadija &#039;Bunny&#039; Shaw of Manchester City battles for possession with Nathalie Bjorn, Lucy Bronze and Erin Cuthbert of Chelsea during the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on November 16, 2024 in London, England.
'She is one of the best Women's Super League signings and players of all-time and each performance underlines the point further': Who is player of the season so far?
Cole Palmer
Don’t panic! Cole Palmer’s blip is nothing for Chelsea and England to worry about
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Jeremy Doku of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester City FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)
Manchester City could find an unlikely way back to the top - and it relies on Jeremy Doku’s dancing feet
Fans hold scarves before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 26, 2025.
'Hand it over Manchester' Liverpool fans have a new question ahead of title procession
Chelsea&#039;s English defender #06 Levi Colwill (C) celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on February 25, 2025. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How Chelsea’s unshakable team spirit is shining through despite off-field chaos
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal from the penalty-spot during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield on February 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Mohamed Salah has reached Lionel Messi level output - as Liverpool place one hand on the Premier League trophy
West Ham United&#039;s English head coach Graham Potter reacts during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium, in London on February 15, 2025.
Graham Potter can save West Ham but they must first pay the price of a chaotic summer
A general view as fog sits above The Jakemans Community Stadium prior to kick off during the National League Cup match between Boston United and Newcastle United U21 at The Jakemans Community Stadium, Boston, on December 03, 2024 in Boston, England.
The National League Cup: A Pathway for U21 Development or a Bridge Too Far?
Musician Rod Stewart (R) is interviewed by Peter Schmeichel (L) on CBS Sport prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off First Leg match between Celtic FC and FC Bayern München at Celtic Park on February 12, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland
'I've had a few' Rod Stewart's pitchside interview on CBS with Peter Schmeichel, Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah 'big knees' Richards was a breath of fresh air and proves the US audience are having more fun than us in the UK