Manchester United could repeat Chesea's little-known trick to help with financial woes
Manchester United are strapped for cash - and are in desperate need of more investment
Manchester United are once again in dire need of investment.
That statement in itself has cause for concern, especially given the £300 million already invested by INEOS and the club's ongoing plans to build a brand-new stadium, plus complete the current redevelopment of their Carrington training ground.
Redundancies, bonuses and severe cost-cutting measures have already been announced after years of mismanagement by the Glazers, so could the Red Devils take note from a sly trick that Chelsea completed recently to help them out?
Manchester United are strapped for cash AGAIN and may now sell off their assets
Despite bringing in two new faces in the winter transfer window, Ruben Amorim needs more time and unfortunately, that will result in more investment at Old Trafford. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ruthlessly taken matters into his own hands, with another 200 jobs now at risk as he attempts to bring down costs.
It was revealed just last week that Manchester United are seriously worried about breaching both Financial Fair Play (FFP) and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings (PSR) in the summer and that is another huge for concern.
But could they repeat a trick already signed and sealed by Chelsea? Back in July 2024, the Blues sold their women's team to parent company Blueco 22 Midco, which is also owned and operated by chairman Todd Boehly.
The fee for the sale remains to be seen and was said to have been investigated by the Premier League, given both Everton and Nottingham Forest were fined and handed a points deduction for their breaches of PSR losses over a three-year period.
Could Manchester United now do the same? Who knows? INEOS are being stringent in their financial cost-cutting and a report last year suggested the club did see a small marginal profit from the women's team.
They have also sold key players over the past two years, with Mary Earps, Katie Zelem, Lucia Garcia, Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo all leaving the club as part of drastic changes.
In FourFourTwo's view, Ratcliffe has no interest in the women's team, that is abundandly clear, but there is a growing audience for the game and it is only a matter of time before he sees the money that can be made.
Manchester United are in Europa League action later this week, as they take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last 16 clash in San Sebastian.
