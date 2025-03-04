Manchester United could repeat Chesea's little-known trick to help with financial woes

By
published

Manchester United are strapped for cash - and are in desperate need of more investment

Manchester United are set for even more cost-cutting before the end of the season
Manchester United are set for even more cost-cutting before the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are once again in dire need of investment.

That statement in itself has cause for concern, especially given the £300 million already invested by INEOS and the club's ongoing plans to build a brand-new stadium, plus complete the current redevelopment of their Carrington training ground.

Redundancies, bonuses and severe cost-cutting measures have already been announced after years of mismanagement by the Glazers, so could the Red Devils take note from a sly trick that Chelsea completed recently to help them out?

Manchester United are strapped for cash AGAIN and may now sell off their assets

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is continuing to show his ruthless side at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is continuing to show his ruthless side at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite bringing in two new faces in the winter transfer window, Ruben Amorim needs more time and unfortunately, that will result in more investment at Old Trafford. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ruthlessly taken matters into his own hands, with another 200 jobs now at risk as he attempts to bring down costs.

It was revealed just last week that Manchester United are seriously worried about breaching both Financial Fair Play (FFP) and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings (PSR) in the summer and that is another huge for concern.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, wearing a black coat, applauds the fans at the end of the FA Cup fifth round match against Fulham at Old Trafford on 2 March, 2025

Ruben Amorim is adamant he can help Manchester United return to the top (Image credit: Alamy)

But could they repeat a trick already signed and sealed by Chelsea? Back in July 2024, the Blues sold their women's team to parent company Blueco 22 Midco, which is also owned and operated by chairman Todd Boehly.

The fee for the sale remains to be seen and was said to have been investigated by the Premier League, given both Everton and Nottingham Forest were fined and handed a points deduction for their breaches of PSR losses over a three-year period.

Could Manchester United now do the same? Who knows? INEOS are being stringent in their financial cost-cutting and a report last year suggested the club did see a small marginal profit from the women's team.

They have also sold key players over the past two years, with Mary Earps, Katie Zelem, Lucia Garcia, Ona Batlle and Alessia Russo all leaving the club as part of drastic changes.

Alessia Russo of Arsenal looks on during the Barclays Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at Chigwell Construction Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Dagenham, England.

Alessia Russo left Manchester United to join Arsenal 2023 (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Ratcliffe has no interest in the women's team, that is abundandly clear, but there is a growing audience for the game and it is only a matter of time before he sees the money that can be made.

Manchester United are in Europa League action later this week, as they take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last 16 clash in San Sebastian.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

